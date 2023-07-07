Reporter Bluntly Asks Karine Jean-Pierre, ‘Can You Just Say Once and For All Whether Or Not the Cocaine Belonged to the Biden Family?’

New York Post reporter Caitlin Doornbos came right out and asked an awkward question at Friday’s briefing that appeared to annoy the White House press secretary.

“Sorry to bring up cocaine again,” Doornbos said, “But there was a question yesterday during a press gaggle with Andrew Bates that, I guess, he said that he was avoiding it because of the Hatch Act. I’m just asking again, can you just say once and for all whether or not the cocaine belonged to the Biden family?”

The question, about a baggie of cocaine found Sunday near the White House Situation Room, was met with nervous laughter from the press corps before Karine Jean-Pierre answered.

“So, a couple of things there. Um, he mentioned the Hatch Act because the question was posed to him in using Donald Trump, so he was trying to be very mindful — OK, I hear you, but you asked me a question so I’m answering it for you—” Jean-Pierre said when interrupted.

And so that’s why he said the Hatch Act, and so, I would, you know, have you read the transcript, and read the transcript fully so you can read exactly what he was trying to say. So, that’s number one — we’re not avoiding the question, that is not true. We’ve answered this question, litigated this question for the last two days, exhaustively. Um, you know, there has been some irresponsible reporting about the family, and so, I gotta call that out here. And I have been very clear. I was clear two days ago when I was talking about this over and over again as I was being asked the question. As you know, and media outlets have reported this: the Biden family was not here. They were at Camp David. They were not here Friday, there were not here Saturday, they were not here Sunday — they were not even here Monday; they came back on Tuesday. So, to ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible.

Watch the White House briefing clip above.

