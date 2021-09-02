Reporter Claims Jim Jordan Told Her Trump Will Announce He’s Running in 2024 ‘Any Day Now,’ But Jordan Spox Denies

Lauren Windsor of The Undercurrent is reporting that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told her at an event in Dallas County, Iowa that former President Donald Trump will announce he’s running “any day now.” In addition, a Republican operative announced to those in attendance that Trump would be traveling to the state “imminently.”

However, a spokesperson for Jordan is now denying he made such a statement, according to Politico.

It began Thursday evening when Windsor broke what was some seemingly explosive news:

BREAKING: Jim Jordan told me tonight in Iowa that Trump will announce he’s running “any day now.” A big GOP operative in the state later announced to the crowd that Trump will travel here imminently. pic.twitter.com/T50ocfqnP5 — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) September 3, 2021

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman quote-tweeted Windsor and appeared to suggest the report is in line with what she has been hearing from her sources, writing that Trump has told people an announcement would likely come “sooner rather than later.”

Trump could always not pull the trigger but this is what he’s now told several people – sooner rather than later. https://t.co/3hF2iM21Ko — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 3, 2021

But soon after, Olivia Beavers of Politico reported that a spokesperson for Jordan said, “Not true. Mr. Jordan did not say this.”

Jordan spokesperson claiming the congressman didn’t say this: “Not true. Mr. Jordan did not say this.” https://t.co/sKS8lwknli — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) September 3, 2021

Windsor appeared to double down in a reply to Beavers:

Were you there? — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) September 3, 2021

As of this writing, we are just as confused as you are.

The Hawkeye State, of course, holds the first primary elections – in caucus form – every four years to determine the presidential nominees for the country’s political parties. As such, it’s seen as an important contest where early momentum can give candidates a launching pad to victory.

Iowa has been a poor bellwether for determining eventual Republican nominees. The last non-incumbent Republican candidate to win the state and the nomination was George W. Bush in 2000. Nevertheless, Trump remains the odds on favorite to be the nominee if he decides to run. Announcing he would do so would also likely discourage other potential GOP 2024 hopefuls from running.

Of course, it should be noted that prior to 2016, Trump flirted (or pretended to flirt) with running for president several times but ultimately declined to do so.

