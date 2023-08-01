Reporter Gets Sucker Punched at the Jersey Shore, Blames ‘Frightening’ New TikTok Challenge

There has been a rash of incidents involving concertgoers throwing things at the entertainers they paid to see, the latest being Cardi B, but now it appears that there’s a new, violent TikTok challenge targeting local reporters that has already claimed one victim.

Bob Kelly, a traffic reporter at Fox 29 Philadelphia, was appearing at an event on the Jersey Shore on Sunday when he was sucker punched by a man “who had filmed himself pouring beer on the longtime Philly TV personality,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Kelly was on the Good Day Philadelphia broadcast with a swollen eye to express his thanks and provide an update on his condition:

I just want to say, first of all, thank you so much for all of the messages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, cell phone, texting, all concerned about me. I’m okay. I’m here. It was just, it was a frightening, disturbing event that apparently was incited by this TikTok challenge, similar to what you saw happen to Cardi B with the water and being videoed, you know, the cause of the assault under investigation. And I’m just going to leave it at that. But I hope that this can bring some light to this craziness that is out there and put a stop to it. But thank you again for all of the messages. I’m ready to go. I’m on the beach with a cup of coffee. So, let’s do it.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the unnamed suspect was stopped from leaving the bar by bouncers before being arrested. Since Kelly stated that the assault was under investigation, he didn’t provide a whole lot of specific details about the incident and Sea Isle City police have also kept things close to the vest, not confirming the arrest of a suspect in the assault.

