Reporter Who Got Dragged for Biden Ice Cream Tweet Actually Wrote Glowing Article About President’s Trip

Associated Press White House correspondent Josh Boak racked up many scoops of criticism when he tweeted about President Joe Biden’s ice cream run, but he actually wrote a very positive article about the trip.

Boak wasn’t the only White House reporter to tweet about the president’s visit to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Tuesday, as the jaunt by the well-known frozen treat aficionado captured the imaginations of many.

And now a stop for ice cream. pic.twitter.com/PFAOL6OUq9 — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 25, 2022

BIDEN is now at Jeni’s Ice Cream, per pooler @linda_feldmann https://t.co/bUa1KWUzlA — AlexGangitano (@AlexGangitano) January 25, 2022

Potus, noted ice cream afficionado, waves his cone at the pool after exiting Jeni’s on Capitol Hill pic.twitter.com/e5YPZjAs7R — Linda Feldmann (@linda_feldmann) January 25, 2022

Some imaginations were more active than others.

Russians have long had a bizarre (to visitors) love of eating ice cream in mid-winter. Maybe a signal to Moscow that they could more in common than seems at the moment? https://t.co/AkRQqt4TSt — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) January 25, 2022

President Biden establishing alibi at Jeni’s Ice Cream today. https://t.co/4A3SzSooGR pic.twitter.com/LdyW1W3F7z — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) January 25, 2022

But it was Boak who achieved the ratio by tweeting “It’s 34 degrees in DC and President Biden is buying Jeni’s Ice Cream.”

It’s 34 degrees in DC and President Biden is buying Jeni’s Ice Cream. — Josh Boak (@joshboak) January 25, 2022

A small sampling of the reactions to Boak:

Opinion | I was a lifelong liberal Democrat. Then Joe Biden bought ice cream when it was cold out. https://t.co/wo93gvQDUG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 26, 2022

Wait’ll you hear the one about the guy who attempted to a coup right here in the United States. https://t.co/TQsnCXG0M1 — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) January 26, 2022

I mean, @joshboak is clearly trying for some kind of jab at @POTUS. Set aside the ? of what that aids and whether that should be the job. But which narrative is it? “BIDEN DANGEROUSLY OUT OF TOUCH WITH AIR TEMP?” or “BIDEN TOO SENILE TO KNOW WHEN TO EAT ICE CREAM?” or what? https://t.co/gBClMJ5rpA — John Hodgman (@hodgman) January 26, 2022

Some of Jen Psaki’s press staff even got in on the act. White House Assistant Press Secretary Vedant Patel wrote “And the point being?” with some ice cream emojis.

And the point being? 😀🍦🍨 https://t.co/ChOT1htGAR — Vedant Patel (@VedantPatel46) January 25, 2022

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates wrote “This tweet is both accurate and heartwarming.”

This tweet is both accurate and heartwarming. https://t.co/yvCfyJNRoQ — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) January 26, 2022

Bates, known for his sharp tongue, may have taken it easy on Boak because he knew what Boak would show to his detractors after nearly a full day of getting pummeled on Twitter: The article Boak wrote about the shopping trip.

“Lots of folks are focused on my tweet about President Biden buying ice cream. It was just a tweet sent out as part of the pool–the president likes ice cream,” Boak wrote Wednesday morning, and added “What you should be reading is the actual AP article:”

Lots of folks are focused on my tweet about President Biden buying ice cream. It was just a tweet sent out as part of the pool–the president likes ice cream. What you should be reading is the actual AP article: https://t.co/DBwNd5vtxO — Josh Boak (@joshboak) January 26, 2022

The article — entitled “To highlight economic growth, Biden goes shopping for gifts” — is a glowing cross between a warm narration of Biden’s shopping trip and a Biden administration fact sheet, which Boak notes were distributed along the way:

The excursion occurred as the administration is trying to spotlight the healthier parts of the economy, at a time when many Americans are fretting over inflation at a nearly 40-year high. Higher prices have overshadowed the clear gains under Biden’s watch as the unemployment rate has improved sharply to 3.9% and the economy is poised for the strongest growth since 1984. The White House issued a fact sheet as Biden shopped that said the administration had provided $400 billion in aid to more than 6 million small businesses. Biden opened his presidency by securing a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which helped to keep cash-strapped companies in business and boosted consumer demand. But strong demand and troubled supply chains led to higher prices, creating what is now a political challenge for a president who has seen his approval slip as the country has struggled to recover from the pandemic.

And before the tweet that got him ratioed, Boak tweeted a photo of Biden’s visit to Honey Made, where Boak notes he bought “a hoodie for his grandson and a necklace for his wife, Jill as well as a mug with a picture of Vice President Kamala Harris on it.”

Alas, at 33 retweets and counting, Boak’s positive report has not gained the reach of his tweet about ice cream.

