Reporters Crack Up as Fox News Reporter Asks Psaki if Pet News Dump Means ‘Worst Week Ever’ For White House

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich drew laughter from colleagues when she asked Jen Psaki if the raft of pet news indicated this was “the worst week ever for the White House.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Psaki held a briefing that was dominated by questions on President Joe Biden’s impending speech about Covid, and in particular on testing.

But Heinrich broke things up a bit with a question about Monday’s pet news dump that included the debut of a new First Dog, the departure of another, and the announcement of a White House cat.

“You had said back in June that we would hear pet news on a day when there was a tough news day–” Heinrich began, as Psaki protested, “It was a light joke!”

“But yesterday we heard about Major being rehomed, a new puppy, and a White House cat. So is this, like, the worst week ever for the White House?” Heinrich asked with a laugh.

As the other reporters cracked up at the question, Psaki replied, “Believe it or not, Jacqui, I don’t have time in my schedule to coordinate with the pet folks.”

“But the pet was a present from the president’s brother. I met the pet this morning, the pet Commander. We can call him by his name, and he’s very adorable. He’s going to bring joy to the president, the First Family, to all of us probably as well. And as I think was noted by the First Lady’s team, we can expect to meet the cat, a she, as I’ve learned, in January,” Psaki added.

Michael LaRosa, press secretary for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, provided Mediaite with some details about the First Pet news.

Commander Biden, the German Shepherd puppy who debuted at the White House on Monday, was a birthday gift from the President’s brother James Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden.

The First Cat is “she,” and will join the First Family in January.

And of Major Biden’s departure, LaRosa said that “After consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists, and veterinarians, the First Family has decided to follow the experts’ collective recommendation that it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends. This is not in reaction to any new or specific incident, but rather a decision reached after several months of deliberation as a family and discussions with experts.”

