Reporters Laugh As Biden Spox Jean-Pierre Ribs Doocy for ‘Feeling a Certain Way’ About Getting Skipped at Last Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre drew laughs when she ribbed Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy for feeling snubbed at the previous press briefing.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, President Joe Biden‘s speech — which was largely a rebuke of former President Donald Trump and those who support the insurrection that culminated in the attack on the Capitol on January 6 — continued to be a dominant topic.

In response to one of those questions, KJP referenced the president’s response to a question that Doocy asked at an event on Friday — and quipped that Doocy had “felt a certain way” about not getting called on at the briefing that day. Doocy appeared to crack that his complaint must have reached the big boss:

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: And let me just — I’ll just quote the President. On Friday, he took, actually, Peter’s question — the only reporter that he took a question from on Friday. And he said, in answering your question about this — (laughter) — I know I — I’m only saying that because Peter felt a certain way that I didn’t take his question on Friday in the briefing room. But the President did take your question that day. Q (Inaudible) feels like that all the time. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: (Laughs.) Well, I hear you. MR. DOOCY: Word travels fast. (Laughter.) MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Word — word — there we go.

Doocy does get called on for multiple questions at nearly every White House briefing, but did not get a question in on Friday — when Biden’s speech was also a hot topic.

At that event following Friday’s briefing, Doocy asked “Mr. President do you consider all Donald Trump supporters to be a threat to the country?”

“Come on! Look, guys. You keep trying to make that case. I don’t consider any Trump supporter to be a threat to the country,” the president responded, and went on to say “People voted for Donald Trump, support him now, they weren’t voting for attacking the Capitol. They weren’t voting for overruling an election. They were voting for a philosophy he put forward.”

Watch above via The White House.

