Republican Donors and House Members Reportedly Pushed Kevin McCarthy to Publicly Condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene

A new report from CNN says that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy finally put out a public statement condemning Marjorie Taylor Greene after pressure from Republican House members and donors.

Last week Greene was widely condemned for making the ludicrous comparison between mask mandates and the Holocaust, comments she stood by multiple times. McCarthy and Mitch McConnell finally put out statements condemning her on Tuesday.

Greene very noticeably retweeted one person who called McCarthy a “moron” and a “feckless c***” (though she took it down minutes later).

Jamie Gangel reported on air Tuesday night, “My Republican sources are saying both Republican donors, very important, and Republican members pushed McCarthy to do this. That they were embarrassed and they were frustrated.”

She said they want McCarthy to “go further,” with some members even advocating for her being pushed out of the House Republican conference (a move Adam Kinzinger publicly backed earlier).

One Republican told Gangel, “Kevin should do it, but I doubt he will.”

Another said the issue is that Trump likes Greene and that’s a factor in whether she will actually be disciplined.

