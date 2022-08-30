Republican National Committee Not Paying Trump’s Legal Bills Over Mar-a-Lago Raid: Politico

The Republican National Committee is reportedly not paying Donald Trump’s legal bills related to the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago in August.

In a Tuesday article about Trump hiring former Florida Solicitor General Chris Kise, Politico White House reporter Meredith McGraw wrote, “For Kise’s services, Trump will have to pay on his own. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that the Republican National Committee is not paying for Trump’s legal fees related to the FBI’s investigation and retrieval of documents at Mar-a-Lago.” It’s unknown why that’s the case.

According to the FBI affidavit related to the raid, released with redactions on Friday, there were 15 boxes sent to the National Archives that included 184 classified documents – 67 marked as “Confidential,” 92 as “Secret” and 25 as “Top Secret.” There were documents that apparently had human sources mentioned in them, thereby likely compromising the safety of the sources and possibly U.S. national security.

The RNC is paying Trump’s legal fees as it pertains to the New York Attorney General Office’s investigation into the Trump Organization’s business practices. The RNC has said it would stop paying Trump’s legal bills were he to announce another run for president, something that he has all but said he would do.

“The RNC has paid almost $2 million in legal fees to law firms representing Trump between October 2021 and July of this year,” reported The Washington Examiner, citing Federal Election Commission records.

“FEC reports also showed an additional $50,000 payment was made in June regarding Trump’s legal fees,” according to the Examiner.

