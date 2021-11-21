A Republican Governor is taking on his party for its recent actions in the House — namely, voting against the censure of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) for promoting an anime video showing him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and threatening retribution on GOP moderates who voted for the infrastructure bill.

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) criticized his own party for its stances on those issues. CNN’s Dana Bash confronted Sununu about GOP threatening moderates while refusing to condemn Gosar.

“What does that say to you about the GOP?” Bash said. “Voting for a bipartisan bill is considered worse, by many, than encouraging violence.”

Sununu opened by decrying politics on “both sides of the aisle,” but then directed his criticisms toward the GOP.

“When a congressman says those things, and puts out videos, of course they have to be censured for that,” Sununu said. “Of course they have to be held to bear for that. When we talk about kicking people off of committees because they don’t like one vote or the other, again, I just think they have priorities screwed up.”

Bash followed up by asking whether it’s “OK” for House Republicans to have backed the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“Of course!” Sununu replied.

The New Hampshire governor recently announced he will not run for the Senate in 2022, leading to speculation that he might instead run for president in 2024. Sununu was coy and non-committal when asked by Bash if he is contemplating a presidential bid.

“I want to let the record reflect that you did not say no,” Bash said.

