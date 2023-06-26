Republican Senator Challenges Union Boss to a Cage Fight Following Testy Hearing Exchange

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) challenged Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien to a mixed martial arts cage fight on Monday as the two continued their feud stemming from a tense hearing exchange in March.

“Greedy CEO who pretends like he’s self made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy. #LittleManSyndrome,” tweeted O’Brien last week.

Mullin decided to take O’Brien’s taunt literally and challenged him to an actual fight.

An attention-seeking union Teamster boss is trying to be punchy after our Senate hearing. Okay, I accept your challenge. MMA fight for charity of our choice. Sept 30th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’ll give you 3 days to accept. pic.twitter.com/9WpvuTpDlG — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) June 26, 2023

“An attention-seeking union Teamster boss is trying to be punchy after our Senate hearing. Okay, I accept your challenge. MMA fight for charity of our choice. Sept 30th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’ll give you 3 days to accept,” Mullin tweeted on Monday, but cut out the barbs directed at his height. O’Brien had attached a photo of Mullin using some kind of riser during a debate, which Mullin did not include in his tweet.

Greedy CEO who pretends like he’s self made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy. #LittleManSyndrome pic.twitter.com/JNvT7IsA6m — Sean O'Brien (@TeamsterSOB) June 21, 2023

O’Brien has been taking shots at Mullin on Twitter in recent weeks, writing jabs like this:

What have you done for working people in OK @SenMullin? Last time I checked, your state ranks near the bottom in median wages. Sounds like you need to shut your mouth & get to work for the people of your state. They deserve action, not your phony “man of the people” spiel. #Truth

The two made headlines in March after Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing went off the rails with the Republican senator and the union boss trash-talking one another in much the same way.

Mullin accused O’Brien of “sucking the paycheck” out of his members, which resulted in O’Brien accusing him of being “outta line.” The exchange devolved into childish taunts like “Tough guy.”

Mullin eventually told O’Brien to “Shut your mouth.”

“You are gonna tell me to shut my mouth!?” O’Brien hit back.

“Tough guy, I’m not afraid of physical…” added O’Brien appearing to mock Mullin.

Mullin, who was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022. Before going into politics he won three mixed martial arts in 2006 and 2007.

