Republicans in Congress are Officially More Popular Than Biden Among Hispanic Voters: Poll

President Joe Biden is less popular among Hispanic voters than Republicans in Congress, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

Respondents were asked the question, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president?”

A strong majority of Democrats, 71%, approve of the job Biden is doing as president. Overall, only 31% said they approve of Biden’s performance.

Independent and Republican voters said they approve of Biden by 23% and 2%, respectively.

One voting bloc Democrats count on in crucial elections also gave the president low marks.

A mere 19% of Hispanics polled by Quinnipiac said they approve of the job he is doing in the survey. Seventy percent of Hispanics said they disapprove of Biden’s leadership.

Biden’s numbers among Hispanic voters are so low nearly a year-and-a-half into his presidency he is polling lower than congressional Republicans by six points.

Respondents to the survey were asked, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way the Republicans in Congress are handling their job?”

Twenty-five percent of Hispanics said they approve of the way Republicans in Congress are doing their jobs.

Congressional Republicans are more popular among Hispanic voters than any other racial group, while only 23% of all voters approve of the job GOP lawmakers are doing.

It is unclear if Biden’s unpopularity among Hispanic voters will give Republican candidates a boost in the upcoming midterms.

One Hispanic voter who recently spoke to Reuters said he is willing to vote for a Republican in November. He cited record inflation when he was asked why his is open to abandoning the Democratic Party.

“If the Republican Party has something better to offer us, I will vote Republican,” said Ricardo Aguirre of Phoenix.

Tim Reid and Brad Brooks of Reuters concluded:

Even a small loss of support among Hispanics – a key component of the Democratic coalition of voters that brought President Joe Biden to power – could mean the loss of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate for Democrats.

Quinnipiac polled 1,523 adults nationwide from July 14 to 18. The poll reported a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points.

