Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee will reject a request from chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) to provide negative Covid-19 tests before a scheduled meeting Thursday.

An email sent to committee members on befall of Schiff on Tuesday read:

Given the current high rates of COVID-19 transmission, at the direction of Chairman Schaffer and following consultations with the Office of the Attending Physician, the Committee will be taking additional precautions at the in person member briefing on Iran, scheduled for Thursday, 10 A.M. The chairman requests that all members who plan to attend the hearing and obtain a PCR test on Wednesday (1/19) at the CVC testing center if they are eligible for one (i.e. have not recently recovered from a positive test result.) HSPCI staff and IC briefers in attendance will be similarly requested to obtain a test prior to the event. If requested, the Committee has a small number of rapid antigen tests available. The Chairman appreciates the cooperation of all attendees in order to reduce the risks as Members are briefed on this critical topic. Additionally, following OAP guidance, it is recommended all attendees of the breathing wear KN95 or N95 masks. The Committee has KN95 masks available. Let us know if you have any questions and thank you for your cooperation.

Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), a ranking member on the committee, said at a press conference that he and other Republicans will reject Schiff’s request.

Turner said, “Chairman Schiff believes the members of Congress should be tested just to show up for work, and we will not comply.”

Turner further accused Schiff of feeling “privileged” during a nationwide testing shortage.

“The Biden administration failed to plan for needed testing for the American people,” Turner said. “Schiff believes that he should have a privilege that the average American worker does not.”

The Washington Examiner reported Schiff does not intend to block those who choose not to test before the briefing from attending.

