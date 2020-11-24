Resistance Twitter Trolls Ivanka Trump for Touting 30,000-Point Dow Milestone: ‘Thank You, Joe Biden!’

First Daughter Ivanka Trump was widely trolled when she posted a tweet congratulating America over the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossing the 30,000-point mark, with many giving credit for the milestone to President-elect Joe Biden.

The stock market hit the historic milestone at midday on Tuesday, and before President Donald Trump popped into the White House briefing room to take a weird victory lap, Ms. Trump hit “send” on a tweet trumpeting the accomplishment.

“Dow Jones Industrial Average hits 30,000 for the first time ever!” she wrote, adding “Congratulations America!” with a flag emoji.

Dow Jones Industrial Average hits 30,000 for the first time ever! Congratulations America! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pQFRdxaIHL — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2020

Her post garnered a flood of reactions, many trolling Ivanka by crediting the accomplishment to Biden, and/or reminding her that her father has spent four years measuring his success from Election Day 2016, and taking credit for any gains past that date. Still others poh-poohed the accomplishment as primarily benefiting the rich.

Not clear if Ivanka understands that this rally is because her father is leaving office and better public health and economic leadership is settling in. https://t.co/mcllXbdWrA — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) November 24, 2020

Does she realize the market is celebrating the end of her father’s dalliance with power? https://t.co/VGqsvAjO93 — Max Burns (@themaxburns) November 24, 2020

Team Trump has insisted, for four years, that he should be credited for all growth in the stock market since *Election Day* 2016 (rather than his inauguration in Jan 2017) — and now wants credit for market gains in the weeks since he’s been voted out of office https://t.co/3WbD2csiPR — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) November 24, 2020

The Trumps will congratulate billionaires on getting richer but never apologize to the majority of America for making us sicker, poorer, and less safe. 😒 https://t.co/fEtoShyyXC — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) November 24, 2020

just half of americans own stock and are seeing any financial gains from the market https://t.co/nze6LkjtfJ https://t.co/c5JLffKpEQ — Lisa Scherzer (@lisascherzer) November 24, 2020

Haaaaa! It’s because your dad lost. Biden bump, baby! — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) November 24, 2020

Everyone is excited for you guys to leave the White House — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) November 24, 2020

u still here? — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) November 24, 2020

Don’t you mean congratulations rich people? — Callie Khouri (@CallieKhouri) November 24, 2020

Congratulations, America! Over 258,000 people have died from COVID. — Elizabeth Thorp (@ElizabethEThorp) November 24, 2020

They’re happy you’re leaving — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 24, 2020

