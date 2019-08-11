Results of Jeffrey Epstein’s Autopsy Delayed ‘Pending Further Information’

The autopsy results for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have been held off “pending further information,” according to multiple reports.

BREAKING / NBC News: The New York City Medical Examiner Says the “determination is pending further information at this time” as to Jeffrey Epstein’s death. At the request of Epstein’s representatives and with the knowledge of federal prosecutors Dr. Michael Baden also attended — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 11, 2019

NBC’s Tom Winter was the first to report that the autopsy determination remains pending. Winter also reported that a doctor requested by Epstein’s representatives was also in attendance.

The results of Epstein’s autopsy following his apparent suicide were expected to be released today.

NEWS: In a statement, New York’s Chief Medical Examiner says the determination of Jeffrey Epstein’s cause of death is “pending further information at this time.” pic.twitter.com/p7BgHkGncr — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 11, 2019

NBC News investigative correspondent Ken Dilanian told Kasie Hunt on Kasie DC that Epstein is still believed to have died by suicide.

“In a case like this, particularly when the president of the United States is trafficking conspiracy theories about it, the medical examiner wants to be absolutely sure they ruled out any other possibility. Again, NBC News has been hearing all day long there are no indications of foul play and this looks like a suicide, that he hung himself in his cell,” he said.

