Results of Jeffrey Epstein’s Autopsy Delayed ‘Pending Further Information’

By Connor MannionAug 11th, 2019, 7:35 pm

The autopsy results for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have been held off “pending further information,” according to multiple reports.

NBC’s Tom Winter was the first to report that the autopsy determination remains pending. Winter also reported that a doctor requested by Epstein’s representatives was also in attendance.

The results of Epstein’s autopsy following his apparent suicide were expected to be released today.

NBC News investigative correspondent Ken Dilanian told Kasie Hunt on Kasie DC that Epstein is still believed to have died by suicide.

“In a case like this, particularly when the president of the United States is trafficking conspiracy theories about it, the medical examiner wants to be absolutely sure they ruled out any other possibility. Again, NBC News has been hearing all day long there are no indications of foul play and this looks like a suicide, that he hung himself in his cell,” he said.

