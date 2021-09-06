Retired General Torches Biden for ‘Complete and Utter Abandonment’ of Allies After Taliban Claims Victory in Panjshir: ‘Just Shameful’

Retired brigadier general of the United States Army, Anthony Tata torched the Biden Administration Monday morning on Fox & Friends, in direct response to news that the Taliban has claimed victory over the last resistance holdout of Afghanistan, the Panjshir Valley.

Tata spoke from personal experience, as he was serving in Afghanistan as general from 2006 to 2007.

“Panjshir Valley has a warm place in my heart, because when I was the deputy commander there we could go up there and not wear body armor or helmets,” Said the Retired General. He continued, “In fact they would take offense if you did, because it was the most secure place for our allies when we first came into the country from the north.”

Tata expressed outrage over what has transpired in the region over the last few weeks stating, “We have utterly abandoned this country. We have abandoned Americans within this country.”

“It is just shameful what has happened,” he said.

Fox & Friends host Todd Piro, probed Tata to respond to the Biden Administration’s handling of the situation, questioning “What does it say about a person when they go on vacation instead of solving a problem that they ultimately caused?”

The General responded with disapproval that, “His entire administration was on vacation. I’m not sure they ever came off vacation the way this thing was handled.”

Tata continued, “With all of this happening you have everybody checked out.”

While acknowledging Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s diplomatic mission to Qatar, Tata commented, “That is a day late and a dollar short as far as I’m concerned.”

The Retired General did not only criticize the Biden administration, as he also placed blame on the Pentagon stating, “They chose to let it happen, they facilitated it happening and now what you’ve got is a terror superstore there in Afghanistan.”

Tata briefly mentioned that according to his own sources, conflict is not yet fully resolved in the Panjshir Valley, but made claims that the media is attempting to sweep Afghanistan affairs under the rug.

“The mainstream media right now is trying to make it go away so that they can change the topic with American’s stranded..with Panjshir Valley under heavy assault.”

