Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens Dead at 99

By Josh FeldmanJul 16th, 2019, 8:59 pm

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has passed away at 99.

Stevens served from 1975––nominated by President Gerald Ford––until 2010 when he retired. He is the third-longest serving justice in the history of the Supreme Court.

A statement from the Supreme Court tonight says Stevens died of complications after suffering a stroke on Monday. You can read that full statement below.

