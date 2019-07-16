Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has passed away at 99.
Stevens served from 1975––nominated by President Gerald Ford––until 2010 when he retired. He is the third-longest serving justice in the history of the Supreme Court.
A statement from the Supreme Court tonight says Stevens died of complications after suffering a stroke on Monday. You can read that full statement below.
John Paul Stevens has died at the age of 99, the Supreme Court announces in this statement pic.twitter.com/00bxz2D4DX
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 17, 2019
[photo via Allison Shelley / Getty Images]
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com
Follow Mediaite:
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor