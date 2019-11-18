Reuters backtracked on a report which claimed Hong Kong police threatened to use live bullets against violent protesters, Monday, stealthily removing any mention of the original claims.

The report, published on Sunday, was originally titled, “Hong Kong police threaten to use live bullets as standoff with protesters escalates,” and made the claim that police had “threatened on Monday to fire live bullets if ‘rioters’ did not stop using lethal weapons in the latest flare up in anti-government protests.”

The claims in Reuters’ report were quickly shared by AXIOS Media’s Jonathan Swan and other journalists.

However on Monday, the title was changed to, “At embattled Hong Kong university, a dramatic escape,” with any reference to live bullets removed.

Hong Kong police threaten to use live bullets as standoff with protesters escalates https://t.co/VsYh5Hfvbf pic.twitter.com/3P1GNJ6htr — Reuters (@Reuters) November 17, 2019

Original piece is quite different?!https://t.co/dsMqZabCKJ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 18, 2019

Instead of the claim that police had threatened to use live rounds, the new opening paragraph of the article reads, “Dozens of Hong Kong protesters staged a dramatic escape from a university campus sealed off by police on Monday by shimmying down plastic hosing from a bridge and fleeing on waiting motorbikes as the police fired projectiles,” and other parts of the article have also been changed.

Despite the radical changes to the article, there does not appear to be any update note or disclaimer.

A Yahoo News aggregation of the article remains in its original form, and the original article can also be seen via online archives.

The original title can also still be found in the article’s URL.

Mediaite reached out to Reuters for comment.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]