The first day of impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump included hours of detailed, sworn testimony of his alleged misconduct and a stunning new revelation about his extortion efforts on Ukraine, but because the proceedings lacked “fireworks” and began “without a bang,” Reuters reporter Jeff Mason panned the historic moment as “dull” and quoted a tweet from the president’s own son, Eric, who unsurprisingly dismissed the hearings as “horribly boring.”

Mason’s arch, drama-critic review of the Congressional hearings ignited fast and fierce pushback from journalists and politicians alike, and his similarly cavalier tweet about the story was quickly called out by thousands of angry replies.

Consequential, but dull: Trump impeachment hearings begin without a bang https://t.co/ShiVlzppn1 — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) November 14, 2019

Mason, who is the former president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, fell victim to several journalistic bad habits, critics charged, from dueling-soundbites framing to clichéd “reality TV” analogies to a supposedly “savvy” meta-focus on the optics, instead of the substance, of the political moment.

If you’re worried the media is going to screw up impeachment coverage, this will give you no comfort. It’s practically a guided tour through media dysfunctions. https://t.co/H551wg8RCE — David Roberts (@drvox) November 14, 2019

A stunningly terrible job Mr. Mason. This doesn’t meet the standard of journalism required in this serious matter regarding institutions important to the American people, the rule of law and upholding the Constitution. Take it down. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) November 14, 2019

Hey @jeffmason1 , you know Im a huge fan. But is Eric Trump really the best source to assess excitement/boredom of events today? Dont you think he might have a political agenda in describing the impeachment hearing as boring? Why didnt you call me and ask me my opinion?! https://t.co/VOCqaSzSLo — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) November 14, 2019

How do I retweet this a million times? cc: the reuters guy. John Allen from nbc. And everybody at axios. Stop sucking, please. https://t.co/5OcciALkol — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) November 14, 2019

This is a case study in why political journalism needs an intervention. It reads like a parody of everything wrong with the profession, down to the reality tv show analogy. We have much work to do. Join me at press https://t.co/y5u05jKj5z. https://t.co/ZRxTKGu9ty — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) November 14, 2019

Holy cow there’s really no reason to treat this like it’s community theatre. https://t.co/jcgxBI2aLj — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) November 14, 2019

Journalists are supposed to position us as a public, and then specialize in verified fact. But here, it’s the House Democrats treating people as a public, and presenting verified facts, while Reuters journalists position their readers as an audience craving a jolt. https://t.co/gVqlZoiNJA — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) November 14, 2019

Yeah, I totally agree. I mean, it’s not like there was a BOMBSHELL today of a NEW WITNESS who overheard a convo between @realDonaldTrump and #Sondland the day after the #UKRAINE call which DIRECTLY CONNECTS #Trump to #WhistleblowerGate. Oh wait… #ImpeachmentHearing https://t.co/mqSsqAyvs3 — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) November 14, 2019

1) this is gross 2) this is a dereliction of duty 3) this is not, in fact, true https://t.co/EYUqBcE2FU — stacy-marie ishmael (@s_m_i) November 14, 2019

Why didn’t anyone bring a gun? Where was the violence? Where were the bikini clad dancers and monster trucks I was promised? This is America, damn it. I need my news to entertain me every second of the day or else I’ll be forced to use my mind to listen, reflect, learn and think. https://t.co/rsMH0ZsKNm — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 14, 2019

Serious, detailed, hugely consequential confirmation that the President abused his office, but the cinematography could have been better https://t.co/jeb8ZXqiYC — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 14, 2019

This framing is so irresponsible, wrong, and a disservice to democracy. Career public servants testified that the president committed the worst abuse of power in modern US history. They exposed corruption at the highest levels. That is the headline. This isn’t a reality TV show. https://t.co/vG2pa9CXlc — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) November 14, 2019

IT IS WITH AN OPTICS HEART THAT I OPTICS TO TELL YOU THE OPTICS WERE OPTICS OPTICS OPTI https://t.co/VceyrbegzB — Matt BLOOMBERG BUYING FOX NEWS WAS MY IDEA Negrin (@MattNegrin) November 14, 2019

This isn’t reporting, this is subjective editorializing. It’s also a literal GOP talking point. https://t.co/8FUfQsaXop — Anthony DeRosa🗽 (@Anthony) November 14, 2019

Delete your account. And do it without a bang. https://t.co/6dgVt6e1g6 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) November 14, 2019

Rome’s burning, and these dopes are complaining about the quality of the fiddling https://t.co/p1hwchsxtj — Alan Scherstuhl (@studiesincrap) November 14, 2019

He ran the WHCA, in case you’re wondering if it’s a symptom, feature, or bug https://t.co/6tWr2vB1Kb — Briän Ries (@moneyries) November 14, 2019

“Democratic lawmakers tried their hand at reality television with mixed results…” What? https://t.co/NTZY696Kn1 — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) November 14, 2019

That has to be the most ridiculous lede I have ever read. And this article only gets worse from there. (People should take my word for it, don’t give it any more clicks) — Tom Lauricella (@LauricellaTom) November 14, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]