CNN’s Chris Cuomo offered up a brutal, day-by-day dissection of President Donald Trump’s week-long score-settling campaign since his Senate acquittal over abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges.

After teasing a segment on Trump’s “revenge rampage,” Cuomo began by ridiculing the credulous Republican Senators who justified their acquittal vote by suggesting Trump had learned a lesson from his impeachment.

“This notion has proved so wrong, so fast, that Senator [Susan] Collins is pretending it never happened,” Cuomo explained. “Just today, her quote, ‘I don’t understand why you keep linking how I voted to whether or not the president’s learned to be more careful.’ We link it because you said it, like others in an apparent play to get or keep power. If she and the other GOPers were hoping that the president would play nice for a while, to not, you know, expose them right away as suckers, they were wrong again.”

“It has been, literally, a week since the Senate voted to turn a blind eye to Trump’s transgressions,” Cuomo, noted. “Each day, he has attacked institutions and individuals that he was feeling badly about. He operates like he’s in a cartel. Not our capitol.”

On Wednesday, the day Trump was acquitted: “His [attorney general] shut down any FBI or DOJ investigation of a presidential campaign unless he signs off,” Cuomo detailed. “Specifically declaring off limits any cases involved illegal contributions, donations, or payments by foreign nationals. Literally, Trump made himself investigation proof.” On Thursday: “His treasury armed Republican allies with sensitive financial records to target Hunter Biden. Exactly what he was accused of engineering abroad,” Cuomo noted. On Friday: “He fired [Lt. Col. Alexander] Vindman and [US Ambassador to the EU Gordon] Sondland, Cuomo pointed out. “He also threw in Vindman’s brother. They said it was just awkward to keep them. That would prove to be a lie.” On Monday: “The defense that Rudy [Giuliani] is doing his own thing, he has no real influence on the government: Remember that? Was revealed as a sham. Always was. The attorney general now confirming Rudy Giuliani is funneling them whatever dirt he digs up in Ukraine.” On Tuesday: “The DOJ apparently bowed to Trump’s desire to go easy on his pal, Roger Stone, who was convicted of lying by a jury, and the Commander-in-Chief called for the military to pursue charges against LTC Vindman for telling the truth.”

“And just to remind you how complete the pass was for his president, his party blocked a vote on three bills just to make it harder for foreigners to interfere with our elections,” Cuomo added. “Now reporting is sprouting up ‘GOP insiders worried about what Trump will do next.’ Why worry? You are the ones who told the country whatever he does is fine.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

