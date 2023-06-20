RFK Jr. Completely Caves When Joe Rogan Asks Him to Explain His Claim WiFi Causes Cancer

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. couldn’t back up his claims that WiFi is dangerous during his interview with Joe Rogan.

On last Thursday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the infamous anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist was featured as a guest to discuss his 2024 platform and his anti-vax views. One notable clip from their interaction began circulating Twitter via Michael Hobbes, garnering over 6 million views.

“WiFi radiation is — does all kinds of bad things, including causing cancer,” Kennedy claimed.

“WiFi radiation causes cancer?” Rogan said, puzzled.

“Yeah, from your cell phone. I mean, there’s cell phone tumors, you know that, I mean, I’m representing hundreds of people who have cell phone tumors behind the ear. It’s always on the ear that you favor with your cell phone,” Kennedy explained. “We have the science, so if anybody let us in front of a jury it will be over.”

When Rogan asked the specific number of people suffering from cell phone cancer, Kennedy could not provide one.

“There’s a lot of people with it. They’re glioblastomas. That’s the kind of cancers that they get. The cancer’s not the worst thing. They also — WiFi radiation opens up your blood brain barrier,” Kennedy said. “And so all these toxics that are in your body can now go into your brain.”

“How does WiFi radiation open up your blood brain barrier?” Rogan asked.

“Now you’ve gone beyond my expertise. There are — I’m gonna use a number here and you’re gonna think it’s hyperbole, but it’s not. There are tens of thousands of studies that show the horrendous danger of WiFi radiation,” Kennedy said.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

