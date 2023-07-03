RFK Jr. Confronted With Brutal List of Conspiracy Theories He Has Pushed In Devastating Interview Moment

Robert F Kennedy Jr. recently spoke with Reason magazine for a lengthy interview about his 2024 presidential campaign and was asked directly about the myriad of widely debunked conspiracy theories he has peddled in the past in a brutal line of questioning.

Reason editor at large Nick Gillespie asked the question an hour into the interview from late last week, noting “One of the critiques of your candidacy or even your public profile is that you traffic routinely in conspiracies and that kind of conspiracist mindset where almost everything that we take for granted is bad.”

“So it’s, you know, the Covid vaccines, you know, not only don’t work, but they’re more dangerous than Covid itself,” Gillespie continued, adding:

5G and Wi-Fi are controlling, you know, controlling our mind. The government, you know, aspects of the government that are supposed to be in favor of trying to help people, actually hurting them. AIDS is not, you know, primarily caused by HIV or HIV is not involved in AIDS. Atrazine is changing frog sexuality and by implication, human sexuality. Your cousin is not, your cousin Michael Skakel is not guilty of the murder of Martha Moxley that he was found guilty of. You know, the 2004 election in Ohio was stolen. It kind of goes on and on. Do you how do you answer people who say, you know, like this is the sign of somebody whose thinking is fundamentally conspiracy-minded rather than kind of dealing with brute reality? You know, that is difficult and, you know, and terrible, but is not what you seem to be making of it.

Kennedy responded, “You did something that is very unfair. Which is, you made a series of characterizations of my beliefs that you read in the newspapers. Many of which are just wrong.”

Gillespie kindly replied, “Which one?”

Kennedy then offered to go through them all and Gillespie suggested they begging with his claim that “HIV is not a necessary condition for AIDS.”

“That is not controversial,” Kennedy shot back as he then clarified in his book he noted HIV does cause AIDS, but added it’s not necessarily the cause.

Gillespie again asked Kennedy how he addresses the criticism he is a conspiracy theorist. Kennedy again challenged his critics to “show me where I get it wrong.” Gillespie then challenged Kennedy on his now-retracted article in Rolling Stone in which he claimed vaccines cause autism. Kennedy defended the article insisting no one has shown “one mistake” he made in the article.

Watch the full clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com