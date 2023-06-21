RFK Jr. Says China is Developing ‘Ethnic Bioweapons’ That Can Attack ‘Certain Racial Types’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a wild claim that not only does he believe China is developing “ethnic bioweapons,” he also alluded to the United States doing the same thing.

The exchange took place on Newsmax’s On the Record with Greta Van Susteren Tuesday night where Kennedy appeared as a guest. Aside from talking about his general campaign goals, a particular focus was given to foreign policy and weapons. A clip from the exchange began circulating on Twitter via Alicia Sadowski from the progressive watchdog group Media Matters.

Host Greta Van Susteren asked the 2024 candidate if he worries about weapons of mass destruction being in the form of a virus.

“Do you worry about that? Because I see that as sort of the the next big fight,” she said. “Those viruses don’t see any borders and their relatively cheap to do — there’s gain of function. I mean, it’s just — that’s what I worry about more than the big hardware.”

“Yeah, you’re exactly right. And we know that the Chinese are developing ethnic bio weapons, bio weapons that are designed to attack people of certain racial types,” Kennedy said.

“We are doing the same thing. We’ve been collecting Chinese DNA, we’ve been collecting Russian DNA specifically for that. This arms race is a catastrophe,” he added.

Watch above via On the Record with Greta Van Susteren.

