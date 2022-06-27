Rhode Island Republican Drops Out of State Senate Race After Punching Democratic Opponent in the Face at Abortion Rally

An abortion rally turned violent on Friday after an off-duty police officer, who is running for a Rhode Island State Senate seat, punched his Democratic opponent after she spoke at the event. The alleged assailant, Jeann Lugo, has now dropped out of the race.

“I’m a reproductive rights organizer & State Senate candidate. Last night, after speaking at our Roe rally, my Republican opponent—a police officer—violently attacked me,” Jennifer Rourke said in a tweet on Saturday.

“This is what it is to be a Black woman running for office. I won’t give up,” she added.

I’m a reproductive rights organizer & State Senate candidate. Last night, after speaking at our Roe rally, my Republican opponent – a police officer – violently attacked me. This is what it is to be a Black woman running for office. I won’t give up.pic.twitter.com/ZREDP2dvXY — Jennifer Rourke (@JenRourke29) June 25, 2022

Rourke recalled the incident while speaking to the Daily Beast over the weekend.

“After giving a speech, she said, she stepped aside and noticed an altercation taking place involving a counter-protester, whom she encouraged to exit the premises,” the Beast reported. Video of the incident shows a counter-protester getting punched.

Rourke says the counter-protester then hit her.

“I just kept saying, ‘He hit me. He hit me,’” she told the Beast. “And he ran off.”

Lugo was charged with assault on Saturday evening and a video appearing to show Lugo hitting Rourke in the face has since gone viral as millions have watched the clip.

Lugo tweeted on Saturday following the incident, “I will not be running for any office this fall.”

He then deactivated his Twitter account.

The Providence Police Department tweeted on Saturday that it is “criminally investigating the behavior of an off-duty officer last evening during a protest where a female was assaulted.”

Update: PPD Officer Jeann Lugo is confirmed as the off duty officer involved in this incident. Media will continue to be updated as necessary related to this investigation and incident. https://t.co/W0xYC2ynAn — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) June 25, 2022

“The officer has served for 3 yrs and placed on administrative leave w/pay this morning, pending a criminal investigation and administrative review,” added the department.

Unfortunately, I am limited in what I can say publicly due to LEOBOR. With that said, I’ve seen the video and it’s immensely disturbing. Those responsible will be held fully accountable. https://t.co/IcnjBaNnGH — Jorge Elorza (@Jorge_Elorza) June 25, 2022

The mayor of Providence, Jorge Elorza, issued a statement saying he had “seen the video,” which he dubbed “immensely disturbing.”

“Those responsible will be held fully accountable,” he added.

