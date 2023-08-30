‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Performs at Joe Rogan’s Austin Comedy Club

Oliver Anthony, made headlines with his viral song “Rich Men North of Richmond”, made a surprise appearance at Joe Rogan’s Comedy Mothership to perform some songs.

Anthony’s song went viral on Twitter and soon skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard charts, claiming the No. 1 spot for the second week in a row. Anthony became the first artist to ever reach No. 1 with no prior chart history.

On Tuesday night, Rogan uploaded the video of Anthony taking the stage to his Instagram account. “Great Art brings out Great Art,” Rogan wrote.

The video featured comedian Tom Segura introducing Anthony who took the stage with two other guitarists. The video only featured a brief portion of the event — as phones are not allowed in the venue.

“You are so nice!” Segura said to the crowd after finishing his set.

“I have a special treat for you. This doesn’t always happen, but it does happen when you come to really cool places like the Comedy Mothership,” Segura said.

“I’m going to bring — onstage right now — This is so fucking cool. This young man has exploded in popularity and we’ve all been blown away by this guy’s talent. And we’re so lucky that we get to see it here live tonight. The very amazingly talented Oliver Anthony!”

The crowd began to clap lightly, as it was apparent some didn’t recognize the name. But when Anthony walked on the stage the room exploded as the audience realized who it was.

“This is my first time at a comedy show,” Anthony said quietly into the microphone before beginning to play.

