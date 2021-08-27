Richard Engel Reports on ‘Bizarre’ New Alliance in Wake of ISIS-K Attack: ‘No One Left but the Taliban’ to Protect US Forces

NBC correspondent Richard Engel — who was on the ground in Kabul just days ago — shed some light on an unlikely security arrangement he labels “bizarre.”

In a report filed to Morning Joe Friday, Engel mentioned how the dynamic has changed in the wake of the ISIS-K attacks which claimed the lives of 13 American service members. Now, according to Engel, the U.S. has no choice but to lean on the Taliban to look after U.S. forces.

“The U.S. is relying on the Taliban to prescreen the crowds pushing to get into the airport, hoping for a flight out of Afghanistan — patting them down before they’re checked again by U.S. troops,” Engel said. “This staggeringly new and bizarre security cooperation broke down.”

ISIS-K is a common enemy for both the U.S. and the Taliban. But as Engel notes, that doesn’t make the idea of cooperation between the two any less strang.

“Just a few weeks ago, the U.S. was bombing the Taliban,” Engel said. “But when US troops pulled out, triggering the collapse of the Afhgan army, now, there’s no one left but the Taliban to protect American forces as they leave.”

via MSNBC.

