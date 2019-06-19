Longtime White House critic Rick Wilson offered Democrats some free 2020 campaign advice on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour after President Donald Trump’s re-election kickoff rally in Orlando, Florida, warning the party that it would be fruitless to try to play catch-up with the “tidal wave of BS in this campaign.”

Referring to a Trump supporter interviewed at the rally who said she supported the president because he “doesn’t lie,” Wilson noted that any voter who ignores the nearly 11,000 lies and misleading statements he’s made as president will never be persuaded to abandon him.

“Those folks tonight,” Wilson said, “Donald Trump can say and do anything and there is no boundary he can cross with them that loses their vote. The ones committed enough to go show up in that room tonight live in a completely separate political sphere. It is hermetic. They live inside Donald Trump’s definition of reality. He can tell them the wall is 3,000 feet long and made of solid gold and has alligator moats and they’ll say ‘Of course it does.'”

Per CNN fact-checking reporter Daniel Dale, Trump made a number of outright false or exaggerated statements at his Tuesday night 2020 campaign launch.

“This is something Democrats have to face very quickly,” Wilson added. “He is going to spout a torrent, a tidal wave of BS in this campaign, and they’ll try to play catch up every day and won’t be able to because he can lie with a speed and faculty no one else has ever had.”

Watch video above, via MSNBC.

