RNC’s High-Pressure Fundraising Email About Trump’s New Social Media Site Weirdly Doesn’t Name Trump’s New Social Media Site

If you don’t already know the name of former President Donald Trump’s new social media site, you still won’t know it after reading the RNC fundraising email about it.

Trump’s strange social media journey continues to be strange. On the heels of his incitement and encouragement of the January 6 Capitol insurrection, Trump was suspended either indefinitely or permanently from most major social media platforms.

Then in May, he launched what was billed as a “communication platform,” but which was universally derided as the invention of the blog.

In October, Trump announced the impending launch of TRUTH Social, a safe space for uncensored speech that will ban you if you “disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the Site.”

And now, the Republican National Committee is raising money using the upcoming site as a peg, but see if you can detect what’s missing from this “official” survey on whether people will be using the new service:

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS: PRESIDENT TRUMP CONFIRMS LAUNCH OF BRAND-NEW SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM 🚨🚨🚨 Can you believe it, Thomas? President Trump is taking on Big Tech Censorship and fighting for FREE SPEECH! Now, we need your help to send Silicon Valley, the Radical Left, and the Liberal News Media a clear message of exactly where the American People stand. WILL YOU JOIN PRESIDENT TRUMP’S NEW SOCIAL MEDIA SITE? *Please respond in the next 2 HOURS to ensure your answer is included in our official results!* Will you join President Trump’s new social media platform? Let the Big Tech Billionaires know where YOU stand. >> Thank you, RNC Headquarters

The link takes you to a donation page, which retains the sketchy spirit of those recurring donations they had to refund earlier this year, if not the exact mechanics.

The survey page includes a range of donation amounts, with the $100.00 button literally throbbing in blue, and two different recurring donation boxes pre-checked.

If you uncheck the recurring donation box, a dialog appears blaring “WAIT! The Radical Left is so happy that you unchecked that box. Don’t give them what they want!”

And weirdly, at no point in this process is the name of Trump’s platform used.

