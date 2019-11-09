Robert De Niro Tells Joy Reid That Rudy Giuliani ‘Prostituted Himself’ for Trump ‘Criminal Family’

Legendary actor Robert de Niro slammed Rudy Giuliani in visually disturbing terms, saying the former mayor of New York “prostituted himself” for the “criminal family” of President Donald Trump.

On Saturday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s AM Joy, host Joy Reid asked de Niro — a vocal critic of Trump — about America after the Trump presidency ends.

The actor said that a figure like South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg or former New York City Mayor and brand-new presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg would be best at “repairing” the country after Trump leaves office.

He praised Bloomberg as a “grown-up,” and slammed Trump as a “fake” and a “loser” compared to Bloomberg, whose fortune greatly exceeds Trump’s.

“He’s fake, he’s a loser, he is a genuine loser,” de Niro said, adding “And to get somebody who’s real, like Bloomberg, who is worth I think over $50 billion, or maybe a lot more, and this guy, he says he’s worth three something billion, we don’t even know if he has, he’s just a total huckster, he’s a hustler.”

According to Forbes Magazine’s most recent estimates, Bloomberg’s fortune clocks in at $52.3 billion, and Trump’s comes in at a gentleman’s $3.1 billion.

Then, Reid asked him “What about Rudy Giuliani?”

“I think he lost his mind,” de Niro said, adding “I think he’s, what a shame because he had something going, and then he just prostituted himself to work with Trump.”

“How could he do that? I have no understanding of how he could, he was a guy who used to prosecute people with the RICO Act and so on, and now he’s part of the criminal family,” de Niro said.

“He’s the Tom Hagen,” de Niro added, a reference to the Robert Duvall character from The Godfather movies.

“It’s an amazing turn for him,” Reid agreed.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]