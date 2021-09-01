Former special counsel Robert Mueller apparently looked into an unspecified member of the media in his Russia investigation who was “suspected of participating in the conspiracy” to hack and publicize Democrats’ emails.

According to The New York Times, the Department of Justice disclosed Wednesday that then-deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein approved a subpoena for this individual’s phone records and emails.

He also approved seeking a voluntary interview with that person and then issuing a subpoena to force the person to testify before a grand jury, the department said. “All of this information was necessary to further the investigation of whether the member of the news media was involved in the conspiracy to unlawfully obtain and utilize the information from the hacked political party or other victims,” the department said.

The disclosure by the DOJ does not elaborate on who this individual is.

Mueller has not publicly spoken much on his investigation in the past year. In July 2020 he penned an op-ed for the Washington Post after Roger Stone’s sentence was commuted by then-President Donald Trump.

“Russia’s actions were a threat to America’s democracy. It was critical that they be investigated and understood,” he wrote.

