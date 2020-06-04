On Thursday, an investigator with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation testified that William “Roddie” Bryan, the man who filmed the February 23rd alleged murder of Ahmaud Arbery by father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, not only helped ambush the victim, he also struck Arbery with his truck before the shooting.

The testimony of Richard Dial, a special agent with the GBI, included several newsworthy items, including that Travis McMichael had called Arbery a “f***ing n****r” after he had shot him and before the police arrived.

In the Glynn County courtroom Thursday, Dial described how investigators had examined Bryan’s pickup truck and found a dent, white cloth fibers from Arbery’s shirt, and handprints.

According to Dial, Arbery managed to briefly escape after Bryan’s truck hit him and run in a different direction before the McMichaels and Bryan blocked him with their vehicles again. That was when the fatal altercation occurred, with the McMichaels shooting Arbery as Bryan recorded the event on his cellphone, a video that went viral and led to demands for justice for Arbery’s killing.

The news about Bryan’s direct participation is especially shocking when compared to Bryan’s own public comments just a few weeks ago, when he was defending himself by claiming he was merely a witness, not a participant, in killing Arbery.

One example: his interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, alongside his attorney Kevin Gough, as Mediaite covered last month.

Throughout that interview, Gough repeatedly interrupted Cuomo and stopped his client from answering questions about the Arbery killing. Gough also asserted that Bryan had been “at his house, minding his own business” that day, and was only present on the scene because he lived in the neighborhood.

“If it weren’t for your client’s tape,” Cuomo pointed out, “I don’t know that anything would have happened here…Mr. Bryan, I hope you understand, that your decision to videotape this may be what makes all the difference in the administration of justice in this case — are you aware of that?”

“Yes sir, if there wasn’t a tape, then we wouldn’t know what happened,” Bryan replied.

“And how do you feel about that?” Cuomo asked.

“I hope that in the end that it brings justice to the family and peace to the family,” said Bryan.

Later in the interview, Gough made several bizarre accusations, saying that he was concerned that someone was going to “take a potshot” at his client, because “certain people out there for reasons that are not clear are deliberately putting all kinds of misinformation out there,” accusing Bryan of “being some kind of vigilante,” “conjuring up conspiracy theories that don’t exist.”

Bryan was arrested a little more than a week after that CNN interview. He was charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

