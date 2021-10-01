The baby behind the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade will give her first television interview to ABC News since her identity as the “Roe baby” was recently revealed, announced the network on Friday.

ABC News anchor and correspondent Linsey Davis has an exclusive interview with Shelley Lynn Thornton thatwill stream on ABC News Live Prime on Monday evening. Parts of it will air Monday on Good Morning America, GMA3: What You Need to Know and Nightline.

On Friday, ABC News Live tweeted a promo of the exclusive interview:

MONDAY: The baby at the center of the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision speaks with @LinseyDavis almost 50 years later in her first-ever TV interview. Tune in to @ABCNewsLive at 7PM ET. pic.twitter.com/f96dWaAfhU — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) October 1, 2021

