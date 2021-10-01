‘Roe’ Baby to Give First TV Interview to ABC News Since Being Revealed As Baby in Landmark SCOTUS Case

The baby behind the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade will give her first television interview to ABC News since her identity as the “Roe baby” was recently revealed, announced the network on Friday.

ABC News anchor and correspondent Linsey Davis has an exclusive interview with Shelley Lynn Thornton thatwill stream on ABC News Live Prime on Monday evening. Parts of it will air Monday on Good Morning America, GMA3: What You Need to Know and Nightline.

