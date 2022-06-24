The Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization announced Friday morning, effectively strikes down landmark Roe v. Wade case while setting social media ablaze with backlash from the left and praise from the right.

This decision will ultimately leave states to their own devices with regard to reproductive healthcare legislation and abortion procedure legality. Striking down a nearly fifty-year Supreme Court precedent, Dobbs v. Jackson is a massively consequential decision that has sent shockwaves across the United States, visible on social media.

The staunch divisiveness of this decision is evident on Twitter where Republicans are praising the Supreme Court for the reversal, led by Sen. Mitch McConnell who called it “courageous and correct.”

The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Dobbs is courageous and correct. This is an historic victory for the Constitution and for the most vulnerable in our society. My full statement: https://t.co/oPTzOYOeAU — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) June 24, 2022

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed her own appreciation for the decision by tweeting a video outside of the Supreme Court claiming it is a “miracle.”

Our prayers were answers at the Supreme Court today! Roe is overturned and we are one step closer to ending the mass genocide of abortion in America. pic.twitter.com/zuP6HByg0l — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 24, 2022

Other prominent Republicans and conservatives joined Greene in celebrating what they consider to be a victory that will alter the foundation of women’s reproductive healthcare policy.

Today’s decision by the Supreme Court is a long overdue constitutional correction allowing for elected officials in the states to decide issues of life. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 24, 2022 Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection. I applaud this historic ruling, which will save countless innocent lives. The Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people’s elected representatives in Congress and the states. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 24, 2022 God Bless Justice Thomas.

God Bless Justice Alito. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 24, 2022 Roe v. Wade is dead. Praise God.https://t.co/kBlShMIGyo — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 24, 2022 In the end, life always finds a way. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 24, 2022 The greatest weapon in human affairs – politics, law, culture, faith – is the truth. Pro-lifers have the truth: unborn humans are humans. The Constitution never mentioned abortion, nor was it ever understood to protect it. Today, the emperor's nakedness is plain for all to see. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 24, 2022 This is a great day for American justice. A grievous wrong has been corrected. This ruling was decades in the making, through long and patient legal, political, and cultural advocacy. But this fight is not over. Far from it. The struggle to build a culture of life continues. — David French (@DavidAFrench) June 24, 2022 Over the course of two days, the media has lamented the Supreme Court upholding an explicitly stated right in the Constitution and the Supreme Court striking down one that isn’t. — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) June 24, 2022

On the other side, prominent Democrats are joining the ranks of Former President Barack Obama and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) expressing discontent and even devastation to the Supreme Court ruling on social media.

Obama argued that the Dobbs v. Jackson decision attacks “the essential freedoms of millions of Americans,” in a thread of dissenting tweets.

Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

Pelosi placed blame on the Republican party calling the decision ‘dark’ and ‘extreme’ in response to the SCOTUS announcement.

Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 24, 2022

Others on the left agreed with this sentiment across Twitter.

