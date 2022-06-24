‘Roe v. Wade is Dead’: Twitter Erupts As News of Supreme Court Overturning Roe Takes Over Social

By Natalie KorachJun 24th, 2022, 12:34 pm
 
The U.S. Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe

Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

The Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization announced Friday morning, effectively strikes down landmark Roe v. Wade case while setting social media ablaze with backlash from the left and praise from the right.

This decision will ultimately leave states to their own devices with regard to reproductive healthcare legislation and abortion procedure legality. Striking down a nearly fifty-year Supreme Court precedent, Dobbs v. Jackson is a massively consequential decision that has sent shockwaves across the United States, visible on social media.

The staunch divisiveness of this decision is evident on Twitter where Republicans are praising the Supreme Court for the reversal, led by Sen. Mitch McConnell who called it “courageous and correct.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed her own appreciation for the decision by tweeting a video outside of the Supreme Court claiming it is a “miracle.”

Other prominent Republicans and conservatives joined Greene in celebrating what they consider to be a victory that will alter the foundation of women’s reproductive healthcare policy.

On the other side, prominent Democrats are joining the ranks of Former President Barack Obama and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) expressing discontent and even devastation to the Supreme Court ruling on social media.

Obama argued that the Dobbs v. Jackson decision attacks “the essential freedoms of millions of Americans,” in a thread of dissenting tweets.

Pelosi placed blame on the Republican party calling the decision ‘dark’ and ‘extreme’ in response to the SCOTUS announcement.

Others on the left agreed with this sentiment across Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: