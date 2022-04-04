Romney, Murkowski Will Vote to Confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson: ‘A Well-Qualified Jurist and a Person of Honor’

Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) will vote to confirm judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Both senators issued statements on Monday evening, just hours after the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked 11-11 vote on a vote to approve or deny her nomination.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will file a motion to move the matter to a full floor vote.

But her nomination is all but decided, and with bipartisan support. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) already announced she would vote to confirm Jackson.

Romney, in a statement obtained by Fox News, called Jackson “well-qualified” and “a person of honor.”

“After reviewing Judge Jackson’s record and testimony, I have concluded that she is a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor,” he said. “While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity.”

Murkowski, meanwhile, said Jackson demonstrated the right “demeanor,” “temperament” and “perspective.”

“My support rests on Judge Jackson’s qualifications, which no one questions; her demonstrated judicial independence; her demeanor and temperament; and the important perspective she would bring to the court as a replacement for Justice Breyer,” Murkowski said.

Romney had earlier stated he was still considering how he would vote.

“Some colleagues on my side of the aisle, I thought, asked respectful questions, and were able to elicit responses from her that I think were very helpful to those that are making an evaluation,” Romney said of Jackson’s confirmation hearings. “I thought some were preparing for their presidential campaign and were, if you will, doing the things you have to do to get on TV, which I think is unfortunate.”

Jackson could be confirmed to the Supreme Court as early as Thursday or Friday, CNN reported.

