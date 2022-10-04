Ron DeSantis Celebrates Gas Tax Holiday Weeks Before Election – Paid For With Biden Rescue Plan Bucks

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is touting a gas tax holiday that takes effect just weeks before Election Day — that was paid for by funds from President Joe Biden‘s American Rescue Plan.

DeSantis is polling comfortably ahead of Democratic challenger and former Governor Charlie Crist, but a little insurance can’t hurt. On the heels of President Biden’s warning to companies not to raise gas prices due to the hurricanes that have torn through the southern United States, DeSantis bragged about his gas tax holiday Monday.

“Our gas tax holiday went into effect on Saturday, which means Floridians will receive $0.25 off every gallon they purchase this month,” DeSantis wrote on Twitter, adding “This relief will help hardworking families across the state save money at the pump.”

Florida Democratic Congresswoman Fredericka Whitfield seized on the announcement as a way to praise Biden, retweeting DeSantis and adding “Brought to you by #AmericanRescuePlan funds. Thanks, @POTUS!”

Indeed, as Tallahassee.com notes, the tax holiday is being paid for out of the American Rescue Plan — which every Florida Republican voted against because every Republican from everywhere voted against it:

The $200 million tax holiday, which DeSantis boasts about on his reelection campaign website, is being paid for through the American Rescue Plan, a federal law pushed through by President Biden that got no Republican congressional support. Nor did it get support from Florida’s governor, who continually derides federal funds but still uses them to promote his own agenda in Florida. DeSantis frequently touts federally-funded plans without acknowledging the source for the money. The choice to schedule the gas tax holiday in October, right before the election, raised some eyebrows.

But DeSantis, as with other Biden-assisted wins, has remained mum about the source of the funding.

