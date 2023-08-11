Ron DeSantis’s Iowa Campaign Stop Disrupted By Woman Screaming ‘Go Back To Florida, Pudding Fingers!’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was met with protesters at an Iowa campaign stop, as they shouted “pudding fingers” at the 2024 candidate.

Friday morning the DeSantis campaign bus made a stop in Iowa and the event was quickly disrupted by several women donning “Bitches Get Stuff Done” T-shirts.

The women, identified as Heather Ryan and Kara Ryan, by the Daily Mail’s US Political Reporter Katelyn Caralle, waited outside the bus shouting, “Go back to Florida, pudding fingers” through a bull horn.

Heather and Kara Ryan protested throughout DeSantis’ entire first stop of the day. They shouted phrases like: ‘Go back to Florida, pudding fingers’ and ‘racist, fascist, anti-gay, Ron DeSantis, go away.’ The two also got into a few skirmishes with supporters at the rock. pic.twitter.com/CHb8N8zPqJ — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) August 11, 2023

The protesters and DeSantis supporters were face-to-face at one point as event attendees attempted to get the women to leave.

Bit of a skirmish at DeSantis’ first stop of the day in Iowa. Two protesters here are drowning out his remarks shouting “pudding fingers” and someone supporting him is trying to get them to stop. pic.twitter.com/xEtmd2M3c9 — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) August 11, 2023

Both DeSantis and his wife Casey DeSantis can be seen in the videos exiting the bus and heading toward the makeshift stage to speak.

The entire remarks given by DeSantis were drowned out as the women continued to shout.

Hard to hear Ron DeSantis at his first Iowa campaign stop of the day as a pair of protesters with cowbells call him “pudding fingers” and demand he “go back to Florida.” pic.twitter.com/9j8EbqCd2U — Stephanie Murray (@stephanie_murr) August 11, 2023

The “pudding fingers” jab originated from a source close to the DeSantis team that claimed the presidential hopeful ate a pudding cup with his fingers while on a flight in 2019, the incident was reported on in the Daily Beast.

Iowa has been a main focus for the DeSantis team as the New York Times reported last week that former President Donald Trump was still leading the GOP field in the key state.

