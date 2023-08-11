Ron DeSantis’s Iowa Campaign Stop Disrupted By Woman Screaming ‘Go Back To Florida, Pudding Fingers!’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was met with protesters at an Iowa campaign stop, as they shouted “pudding fingers” at the 2024 candidate.
Friday morning the DeSantis campaign bus made a stop in Iowa and the event was quickly disrupted by several women donning “Bitches Get Stuff Done” T-shirts.
The women, identified as Heather Ryan and Kara Ryan, by the Daily Mail’s US Political Reporter Katelyn Caralle, waited outside the bus shouting, “Go back to Florida, pudding fingers” through a bull horn.
The protesters and DeSantis supporters were face-to-face at one point as event attendees attempted to get the women to leave.
Both DeSantis and his wife Casey DeSantis can be seen in the videos exiting the bus and heading toward the makeshift stage to speak.
The entire remarks given by DeSantis were drowned out as the women continued to shout.
The “pudding fingers” jab originated from a source close to the DeSantis team that claimed the presidential hopeful ate a pudding cup with his fingers while on a flight in 2019, the incident was reported on in the Daily Beast.
Iowa has been a main focus for the DeSantis team as the New York Times reported last week that former President Donald Trump was still leading the GOP field in the key state.
