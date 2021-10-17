Ron Johnson Draws Heat for Saying He Plans to ‘Pray’ for ‘Democrat Gridlock’ on Spending Bills: ‘Can You Imagine Taking This Position?’

By Joe DePaoloOct 17th, 2021, 3:34 pm
 

A Senator is making an appeal to a higher power for gridlock in Washington.

Appearing on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said that he is actively hoping for infighting on the Left to stall the progress of the proposed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

“I hope for Democrat gridlock,” Johnson said. “Oftentimes in Washington D.C., gridlock is the better alternative. But when it’s Democrat gridlock, pray for it! I hope that’s exactly what happens.”

The frank admission from a U.S. Senator that he is praying for no legislation to get done, when in fact it is his job to create and help pass legislation, drew a good deal of criticism. Journalists and progressives tore into the Wisconsin Senator for saying the quiet part out loud:

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: joed@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo