Ron Johnson Draws Heat for Saying He Plans to ‘Pray’ for ‘Democrat Gridlock’ on Spending Bills: ‘Can You Imagine Taking This Position?’
A Senator is making an appeal to a higher power for gridlock in Washington.
Appearing on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said that he is actively hoping for infighting on the Left to stall the progress of the proposed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.
“I hope for Democrat gridlock,” Johnson said. “Oftentimes in Washington D.C., gridlock is the better alternative. But when it’s Democrat gridlock, pray for it! I hope that’s exactly what happens.”
The frank admission from a U.S. Senator that he is praying for no legislation to get done, when in fact it is his job to create and help pass legislation, drew a good deal of criticism. Journalists and progressives tore into the Wisconsin Senator for saying the quiet part out loud:
Praying For Gridlock.
Can you imagine taking this position on anything related to your job https://t.co/uIpYTN2Q6K
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) October 17, 2021
“Praying for gridlock” is a helluva campaign slogan https://t.co/XwVpadgOPv
— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) October 17, 2021
Wisconsin, you can do better than this https://t.co/Ghrt7axUC8
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 17, 2021
Republicans are unfit to govern and don’t give a damn about you. https://t.co/dWJsX0HIVN pic.twitter.com/N9xFPscsUn
— Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) October 17, 2021
People actually voted for this guy https://t.co/QeVEaRuc09
— David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) October 17, 2021
Wisconsin must be so proud… https://t.co/p6lU5H9LWN
— Jon Seff (@jonseff) October 17, 2021
Watch above, via Fox News.
