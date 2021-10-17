A Senator is making an appeal to a higher power for gridlock in Washington.

Appearing on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said that he is actively hoping for infighting on the Left to stall the progress of the proposed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

“I hope for Democrat gridlock,” Johnson said. “Oftentimes in Washington D.C., gridlock is the better alternative. But when it’s Democrat gridlock, pray for it! I hope that’s exactly what happens.”

The frank admission from a U.S. Senator that he is praying for no legislation to get done, when in fact it is his job to create and help pass legislation, drew a good deal of criticism. Journalists and progressives tore into the Wisconsin Senator for saying the quiet part out loud:

Praying For Gridlock.

Can you imagine taking this position on anything related to your job https://t.co/uIpYTN2Q6K — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) October 17, 2021

“Praying for gridlock” is a helluva campaign slogan https://t.co/XwVpadgOPv — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) October 17, 2021

Wisconsin, you can do better than this https://t.co/Ghrt7axUC8 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 17, 2021

Republicans are unfit to govern and don’t give a damn about you. https://t.co/dWJsX0HIVN pic.twitter.com/N9xFPscsUn — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) October 17, 2021

People actually voted for this guy https://t.co/QeVEaRuc09 — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) October 17, 2021

Wisconsin must be so proud… https://t.co/p6lU5H9LWN — Jon Seff (@jonseff) October 17, 2021

Watch above, via Fox News.

