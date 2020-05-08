Roy Horn, one half of the iconic duo Siegfried & Roy, died Friday due to complications from the coronavirus.

Horn was recently diagnosed with Covid-19 and a spokesperson said in a statement that both he and Siegfried Fischbacher “send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic.”

Siegfried said in a statement tonight, “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried. Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

The German duo were Vegas staples for many years with their dazzling magic shows and performances with big cats, until the 2003 performance when Horn was mauled by a tiger. The duo reunited in 2009 for one final performance and officially retired in 2010.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]