Roy Moore is Running for Senate Again and Nobody Knows Why

By Morgan PhillipsJun 20th, 2019, 4:25 pm

Roy Moore, whose 2017 Senate campaign crumbled amidst allegations of sexual assault against minors, has decided to give a Senate run another go.

“Yes, I will run for the United States Senate in 2020,” Moore told reporters Thursday, adding,  “Can I win? Yes, I can. Not only can I, they know I can.”

Those on the left and the right have called out the absurdity of this idea:

This is pure fake news. I can assure everyone that by running, Roy Moore is going against my father and he’s doing a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process. https://t.co/pjfDKfoIO0

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2019

[Photo via Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images]

