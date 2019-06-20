Roy Moore is Running for Senate Again and Nobody Knows Why

Roy Moore, whose 2017 Senate campaign crumbled amidst allegations of sexual assault against minors, has decided to give a Senate run another go.
“Yes, I will run for the United States Senate in 2020,” Moore told reporters Thursday, adding, “Can I win? Yes, I can. Not only can I, they know I can.”
Those on the left and the right have called out the absurdity of this idea:
This is pure fake news. I can assure everyone that by running, Roy Moore is going against my father and he’s doing a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process. https://t.co/pjfDKfoIO0
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2019
Asked what he’ll do differently now versus his 2017 Senate bid, Roy Moore says: “I would like to make more personal contact with people.”
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 20, 2019
Regarding allegations of Moore preying on teens at an Alabama mall, some quipped:
You’ve seen one Roy Moore Senate campaign, you’ve seen the mall.
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 20, 2019
Can someone let Roy Moore know the National Mall isn’t that kind of mall
— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 20, 2019
This is the only Roy Moore headline any outlet should be running. https://t.co/czRrghUwro
— andi zeisler (@andizeisler) June 20, 2019
Roy Moore doesn’t want to be judged for the things he did when his girlfriends were 16.
— Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) June 18, 2019
Listen folks, keep in mind that the Alabama senate race is still young, which is probably why Roy Moore is interested.
— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) June 20, 2019
GOP operatives Liberals who
who bash AOC praise everything
constantly AOC does
🤝
Tweeting about how awful
Roy Moore is
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 20, 2019
Let’s get a few things straight about Roy Moore.
1. The only candidate in the ALGOP that he can’t beat is Jeff Sessions.
2. Winning is not necessarily a factor in his decision to run. Running is how Roy makes money.
3. His base/cult will ALWAYS turn out.#alpolitics
— Josh Moon (@Josh_Moon) June 19, 2019
If Roy Moore truly cared about Alabama, conservatism, President Trump, and the American people, he would ride off into the sunset forever. https://t.co/TyeQG80z97
— Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) June 20, 2019
Roy Moore is a loser who couldn’t even win in Alabama as a Republican! https://t.co/XSb19bk3Zm
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 20, 2019
[Photo via Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images]
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com