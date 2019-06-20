Roy Moore is Running for Senate Again and Nobody Knows Why

Roy Moore, whose 2017 Senate campaign crumbled amidst allegations of sexual assault against minors, has decided to give a Senate run another go.

“Yes, I will run for the United States Senate in 2020,” Moore told reporters Thursday, adding, “Can I win? Yes, I can. Not only can I, they know I can.”

Those on the left and the right have called out the absurdity of this idea:

This is pure fake news. I can assure everyone that by running, Roy Moore is going against my father and he’s doing a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process. https://t.co/pjfDKfoIO0

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2019

Asked what he’ll do differently now versus his 2017 Senate bid, Roy Moore says: “I would like to make more personal contact with people.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 20, 2019

Regarding allegations of Moore preying on teens at an Alabama mall, some quipped:

You’ve seen one Roy Moore Senate campaign, you’ve seen the mall. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 20, 2019

Can someone let Roy Moore know the National Mall isn’t that kind of mall — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 20, 2019

This is the only Roy Moore headline any outlet should be running. https://t.co/czRrghUwro — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) June 20, 2019

Roy Moore doesn’t want to be judged for the things he did when his girlfriends were 16. — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) June 18, 2019

Listen folks, keep in mind that the Alabama senate race is still young, which is probably why Roy Moore is interested. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 20, 2019

GOP operatives Liberals who

who bash AOC praise everything

constantly AOC does 🤝

Tweeting about how awful

Roy Moore is — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 20, 2019

Let’s get a few things straight about Roy Moore.

1. The only candidate in the ALGOP that he can’t beat is Jeff Sessions.

2. Winning is not necessarily a factor in his decision to run. Running is how Roy makes money.

3. His base/cult will ALWAYS turn out.#alpolitics — Josh Moon (@Josh_Moon) June 19, 2019

If Roy Moore truly cared about Alabama, conservatism, President Trump, and the American people, he would ride off into the sunset forever. https://t.co/TyeQG80z97 — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) June 20, 2019

Roy Moore is a loser who couldn’t even win in Alabama as a Republican! https://t.co/XSb19bk3Zm — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 20, 2019

[Photo via Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images]

