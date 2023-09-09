RSBN Host Praises Trump Fan Wearing Shirt With Slur Against Kamala Harris So Offensive She Refuses To Say It Out Loud

Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) host Vanessa Broussard praised a fan outside Trump’s South Dakota rally for a shirt that featured a slur against Vice President Kamala Harris that was so offensive, Broussard refused to say it out loud.

Trump gave a speech in Rapid City, South Dakota on Friday night, but fans lined up for hours beforehand, and RSBN was there to interview Trump fans waiting in line — as is their habit.

In between praising their lord and savior, Broussard and co-host Matthew Alvarez singled out many of the fans for their apparel, some of which were flagged by Ron Filipkowski. One sported a sports jersey that read “Annie Trump”worn by a — let’s say very happy fan:

VANESSA BROUSSARD: Well, hello! ANNIE TRUMP: Hello! VANESSA BROUSSARD: Annie Trump! Are you are you a Trump? ANNIE TRUMP: Oh, well, I want to be. VANESSA BROUSSARD: Yeah, well, you know, we could all be cousins somewhere down the line. ANNIE TRUMP: Are we on RSBN? VANESSA BROUSSARD: We’re live right now. ANNIE TRUMP: Noice! I want a farm all John Deere, a case aahhh more oil! Oil! Oil! VANESSA BROUSSARD: Drill, baby, drill. Yeah. Thank you. She’s excited to be here!

Another wore a 2016 election-denying InfoWars shirt that featured a beheading, while many wore mugshot swag.

But Broussard was especially thrilled by a woman whose shirt attacked the vice president in unmistakeably misogynist terms — which Broussard refused to say aloud:

VANESSA BROUSSARD: The front of the line here. And I love this shirt! Can we talk about your shirt for a second? I love it! TRUMP FAN: Thank you! VANESSA BROUSSARD: I’m not going to say what it says. You can read what it says! So clearly. You’re not a fan of Kamala! TRUMP FAN: Not at all! She’s done nothing. VANESSA BROUSSARD: So do you think Biden has? TRUMP FAN: No, not at all. Other than destroyed the country.

