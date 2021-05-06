Rubber Meets Road: Condom Sales Explode in April After Taking Covid Hit in 2020

In a sign of potential optimism, new data shows that sales of condoms surged in April after a dip during pandemic-stricken 2020.

CNN Business reports that after limp sales during the heat of the Covid-19 pandemic, and amid an aggressive push to get enough Americans vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, sales of the precautionary product shot up in April as compared to last year:

Condom sales have been in a slump during the pandemic as people sheltered at home and put their sex life on hold. But now, as more Americans are getting vaccinated and Covid-19 safety restrictions are loosening, condom makers are no longer having trouble getting their sales up. Male condom sales in the United States increased 23.4% to $37 million during the four weeks ending April 18 compared with the same stretch a year ago, according to the latest figures from IRI, a market research firm that tracks point-of-sale data at big box retailers, grocery stores, drug stores and other retail channels. That’s after a 4.4% drop in all of 2020, according to IRI.

The news comes at the same time the U.S. is reporting its lowest birth rate ever for 2020. The uptick in condom sales won’t necessarily help there, but as they say, a rising tide lifts all boats.

If out previous condom beat reporting has taught us anything, though, it is this: buyer beware.

Watch CNN’s report on the galactic prophylactic numbers above.

