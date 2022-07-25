Rubio Rushes to Hit Back at Buttigieg Over Marriage Equality: Not ‘Gonna Focus on Agenda’ of ‘Marxist Misfits’

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) hit back at Pete Buttigieg on Sunday night after Biden’s secretary of transportation called out the Florida senator for calling legislation to protect marriage equality a “waste of time.”

CNN’s Manu Raju reported last week that Rubio said, “He is a NO on House’s same-sex marriage bill, calling it a ‘stupid waste of time.'”

Buttigieg, who is the first openly gay cabinet secretary and is in a same-sex marriage, took issue with Rubio’s characterization of the bill while being interviewed by CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday.

“If he’s got time to fight against Disney, I don’t know why he wouldn’t have time to help safeguard marriages like mine,” Buttigieg told the State of the Union host.

The remark prompted Rubio to respond by quickly releasing a video on Twitter taking aim at Buttigieg and the bill to offer some federal protections for both same-sex marriage and interracial marriage should the Supreme Court act on Clarence Thomas’s concurrent opinion to Dobbs, which struck down federal abortion rights.

Thomas specifically named the cases that legalized same-sex and interracial marriage as ones that the Supreme Court should consider overturning based on the same reasoning it used to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I’ll give you a real problem. We have a Transportation secretary named Pete Buttigieg, who believes that highways can be racist,” Rubio began.

Working Americans,of every background,struggle with real problems like gas prices & flight cancellations But we have a Transportation Secretary who wants us to focus on a fake problem & who went to Harvard but apparently doesn’t know the difference between state & federal issues pic.twitter.com/hI5rMKvwvX — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 24, 2022

“Who believes that $5 gas, which is killing working Americans, is a great thing, because that means people are going to drive less or because everyone’s going to go out and buy a $65,000 electric car with a Chinese battery in it,” he continued.

Rubio concluded by saying he won’t follow the agenda “dictated by a bunch of affluent elite liberals” and “Marxist misfits.”

The Respect for Marriage Act, which passed the House last week is co-sponsored in the Senate by Republican Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) and is so far supported by Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

