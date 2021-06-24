‘Rudy F*cked Around and Found Out’: Democrats Have a Field Day on Twitter After Suspension of Giuliani’s Law License

Jun 24th, 2021
 
Rudy Giuliani’s law license was suspended, and as expected, Democrats are reveling in the news.

On Thursday, the New York State Supreme Court ruled that Giuliani’s license be suspended due to actions related to his defense of former President Donald Trump. 

“We conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020,” the court found.

“These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client. We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law.”

His suspension earned instant attention from pundits and talking heads on Twitter, some reminiscing about the days when Giuliani was “America’s Mayor,” while others celebrated the news.

