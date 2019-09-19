Rudy Giuliani, President’s Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, appeared on Laura Ingraham’s show just minutes after an epic, must-be-seen-to-be-believed interview with CNN, a network which he blasted — despite just having appeared on it — as “corrupt.”

Ingraham offered Giuliani a much friendlier platform to essentially repeat the same claims about Joe Biden’s alleged corruption that he was feverishly trying to push while a guest of Chris Cuomo’s. After an at-times similarly incoherent rant by Giuliani that purported to link Democrats to Ukrainian corruption, Ingraham indulged in a very weird, cable news moment, where she replayed Giuliani’s just-aired CNN interview while showing his reaction to it in split-screen on her show.

“Rudy, I understand — there’s some breaking news right now,” Ingraham said in serious tone, pointing at her earpiece. “Apparently there was a big dustup earlier tonight on television and…” at this point, however, she broke into laughter. “Things got pretty crazy, watch.”

What followed was 40 seconds of pure meta-television where a smiling, live Giuliani — in a box on the left of the screen — watched an angry, one-hour younger Giuliani —in a box on the right of the screen — spar with CNN’s Cuomo in the center square.

When the clip ended, an unmistakably amused Ingraham pointed out that Giuliani had gotten a detail from his own talking points wrong in the clip, saying “million” when he had meant to say “billion.”

“I shortchanged myself. I got a little excited,” Giuliani acknowledged, before launching into yet another recitation of the Biden allegations. “Sorry. If you’re not covering $1.5 billion or even million — but billion, going from China to the private equity fund of the Vice President of the United States at exactly the time the vice president is selling America out, negotiating with China, which he did, then you’re corrupt.”

“Imagine what our policy with China would be under President Biden. Imagine what he would do,” Ingraham said, not so subtly wrapping up.

“If you go back to the articles…” Giuliani began again, not getting the message.

“Well, there’s a reason he spoke…” Ingraham interrupted.

“But you got to cover it,” Giuliani insisted.

“We are covering it,” Ingraham noted.

Watch the video above, via Fox News (via CNN.)

