comScore

Rudy Giuliani Lawyers Up, Says His Ukraine Evidence Will Show a ‘Frame-Up and Hoax’

By Josh FeldmanNov 6th, 2019, 4:14 pm

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is lawyering up.

Following recent reporting that Giuliani has been looking for legal representation, given the scrutiny into his Ukraine activities, he announced his legal team on Twitter this afternoon:

Giuliani continued to insist that his Ukraine work was done in hi role as the president’s lawyer and claimed he has evidence that will show “this present farce is as much a frame-up and hoax as Russian collusion, maybe worse”:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: