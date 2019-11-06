Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is lawyering up.

Following recent reporting that Giuliani has been looking for legal representation, given the scrutiny into his Ukraine activities, he announced his legal team on Twitter this afternoon:

I am represented and assisted by Robert Costello and the Pierce Bainbridge firm in particular , Eric Creizman and Melissa Madrigal. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 6, 2019

Giuliani continued to insist that his Ukraine work was done in hi role as the president’s lawyer and claimed he has evidence that will show “this present farce is as much a frame-up and hoax as Russian collusion, maybe worse”:

The investigation I conducted concerning 2016 Ukrainian collusion and corruption, was done solely as a defense attorney to defend my client against false charges, that kept changing as one after another were disproven. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 6, 2019

The evidence, when revealed fully, will show that this present farce is as much a frame-up and hoax as Russian collusion, maybe worse, and will prove the President is innocent. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 6, 2019

