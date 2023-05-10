Rudy Giuliani Puzzles Newsmax Host With Bizarre Claim in Defense of Trump’s Sexual Abuse Verdict: ‘There Hasn’t Been a Rape in Bergdorf’s — in 32 Years’

Rudy Giuliani left Newsmax’s Greg Kelly at a loss for words when he made a bizarre argument in defense of former President Donald Trump, who was found liable for the sexual abuse and defamation of E Jean. Carroll.

Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a New York City Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s and a New York City jury reached a verdict on Tuesday awarding her $5 million in damages.

The conversation took place on Tuesday night’s edition of Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports — where Giuliani was brought on to react to the verdict and predict how Trump will handle the appeals process. A clip from the show began circulating on Twitter via Jason Campbell from the progressive media watchdog Media Matters.

“Is it just a blip? I hope so,” Kelly said, having previously described the verdict as a “travesty” earlier in the episode.

“Yeah. I think it’s a blip, and I think it’s completely absurd. You know, today I sent, Ted, my colleague over to Bergdorf. Do you know there hasn’t been a rape in Bergdorf dressing room in 32 years?” Giuliani said.

“Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait,” Kelly said, confused. “What do you mean by that? 1990, wait, 32 years ago was 1991.”

Yeah. We went and interviewed the people at Bergdorf and asked them, has there ever been a rape here? And they said, ‘No, there’s never been a rape here. I’ve been working here for 32 years,'” Giuliani explained.

Kelly continued to question Giuliani over the claim.

“Did Ted just — I mean, look, I know that this did not happen, but did Ted just ask some guy who was standing there? I mean, how did you –” Kelly asked.

“No. No. No. Please, we asked the employees has there ever been a rape here? ‘No.’ We went and looked at the dressing room. To do a rape in Bergdorf is like doing it in the open,” Giuliani said.

“You might as well do it in the open. It’s totally ridiculous to think that a man like Trump, who was very well known, the minute he walks into Bergdorf, everybody’s all over him. It’s totally ridiculous to think that this rape took place,” he added.

“No, we know that it is ridiculous. It makes no sense whatsoever,” Kelly said, quickly moving the conversation to the appeals process.

Watch above via Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports.

