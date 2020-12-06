President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani sent out a reassuring message via Twitter Sunday night, following reports of being hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus, stating that he’s “feeling good.”

“Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes. I’m getting great care and feeling good,” Giuliani tweeted. “Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”

Giuliani, who is receiving care at Georgetown University Medical Center, has been leading Trump’s legal efforts in numerous states aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 election.

