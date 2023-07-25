Rudy Giuliani Says A ‘Criminal Should Not Be In The White House’ While Backing Trump, Who’s On His Second Indictment

Rudy Giuliani got candid about who he believes should be in the White House during an interview with Steve Bannon.

The exchange took place on the Tuesday edition of Bannon’s War Room podcast where Giuliani appeared as a guest to discuss the continued investigations into President Joe Biden’s alleged business dealings with his son Hunter Biden.

Giuliani said the mountain of evidence was embarrassing for the country.

“I could go on and on and on. It’s an embarrassment! The whole world knows that our president is a criminal, and it is making, not just the Biden administration look corrupt. It’s making America look corrupt. It’s way beyond time for an impeachment,” Giuliani said.

“The man should not be in — a criminal, should not be in the White House, and he is now — I mean, forget beyond a reasonable doubt. I’ve never seen more evidence, Steve. I’ve never seen more evidence that a man committed a crime than this,” Giuliani said.

In all of Giuliani’s furry over the alleged crimes of President Biden, when declaring that “a criminal, should not be in the White House,” he conveniently forgot about his longstanding support of former President Donald Trump, who is currently under two indictments.

According to Politico, Trump faces indictments for the alleged hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels as well as the classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home. An additional two investigations are expected to end in indictments for Trump, for his alleged actions regarding the January 6th insurrection and Georgia election interference.

Watch above via Bannon’s War Room.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com