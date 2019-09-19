comScore

Twitter Erupts Over Guiliani’s Bonkers CNN Interview With Cuomo: ‘A Level of Pants-Sh*tting Panic Rarely Seen’ On TV

By Joe DePaoloSep 19th, 2019, 10:07 pm

Rudy Giuliani Melts Down with Wild Joe Biden Claims on CNN

Rudy Guiliani‘s absolute all-time trainwreck of an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo set social media aflame Thursday night.

“[A] level of pants-sh*tting panic rarely seen on national television,” said Tom Nichols — the ex-Republican commentator and author.

“Who failed to tell Rudy Giuliani that he doesn’t have to go on television?” MSNBC’s David Gura added.

There were plenty of other takes on the wild 30-minute conversation. Here’s a sampling:

