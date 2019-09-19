Rudy Guiliani‘s absolute all-time trainwreck of an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo set social media aflame Thursday night.

“[A] level of pants-sh*tting panic rarely seen on national television,” said Tom Nichols — the ex-Republican commentator and author.

“Who failed to tell Rudy Giuliani that he doesn’t have to go on television?” MSNBC’s David Gura added.

There were plenty of other takes on the wild 30-minute conversation. Here’s a sampling:

Rudy has lost it completely https://t.co/IxzjnnA5y4 — John Seeley (@johnnyseeley) September 20, 2019

Important tip: If someone asks you if you want Rudy Giuliani to go on CNN to defend you, always say no. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 20, 2019

If Rudy Giuliani’s family loves him, they will get him help now. Not tomorrow. Now. — Elise Jordan (@Elise_Jordan) September 20, 2019

Rudy’s performance on @CNN just now was a level of pants-sh*tting panic rarely seen on national television. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 20, 2019

Rudy Giuliani is melting down on national television. https://t.co/b2uKbSnOVk — Zach Basu (@zacharybasu) September 20, 2019

My boy Rudy is not ok — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 20, 2019

This is nuts even for Rudy https://t.co/bifqjR3cA9 — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) September 20, 2019

Who failed to tell Rudy Giuliani that he doesn’t have to go on television? — David Gura (@davidgura) September 20, 2019

Rudy is not helping. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 20, 2019

Oh wow Rudy being crazy on CNN. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 20, 2019

This Chris Cuomo interview with Rudy Giuliani is completely off the rails. Lots of yelling about who is the sellout of the two. — Colby Itkowitz (@ColbyItkowitz) September 20, 2019

