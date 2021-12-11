Rupert Murdoch Buys Massive Montana Ranch for $200M From Koch Industries Subsidiary

Billionaire Rupert Murdoch purchased a 340,000-acre ranch in Montana from a subsidiary of Koch Industries, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Murdoch, who owns hundreds of publications through his company News Corp, paid about $200 million for the property. According to the Journal, the price tag makes it the largest ranch sale in the state’s history.

The property is located near Yellowstone National Park and is full of wildlife, with the Journal reporting the ranch is home to around 4,000 elk, 800 antelope and 1,500 mule deer, as well as trout that live in its 28-mile-long creek.

“This is a profound responsibility,” a spokesperson for Murdoch said. “We feel privileged to assume ownership of this beautiful land and look forward to continually enhancing both the commercial cattle business and the conservation assets across the ranch.”

The property, known as Beaverhead Ranch, was originally purchased over 70 years ago by Fred Koch, whose company later maintained ownership of it.

