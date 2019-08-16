Rush Limbaugh Says He Knows Omar and Tlaib are ‘Anti-Semites’ Because He Knows ‘Sharia Islam’

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh baselessly claimed that Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib are “out of control with their hatred for Israel and Jewish people” — not because he knows them personally, but because he knows “Sharia Islam.”

“Now my point was these two women — anti-Semitism and hatred for Jews is in their life blood. It’s why they wanted to be elected. That and many other reasons. These women have been raised as anti-Semites,” said Limbaugh on The Rush Limbaugh Show Friday, as first reported by Media Matters.

“And I don’t have to know them to know this. All I have to know is Sharia Islam,” said Limbaugh.

“They despise Israel. They don’t believe Israel has a right to exist,” Limbaugh continued. He added that Israel has no obligation to let the the U.S. lawmakers into the country, referring to a decision yesterday to block Omar and Tlaib, which has since been reversed for Tlaib, who has family in the country. She then refused to go because of “oppressive conditions.”

Limbaugh added that the two congresswomen were not being “honest” about why they wanted to travel to the country.

